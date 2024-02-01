I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, February 23 Premiere

©樽戸アキ・しょぼんぬ／双葉社・「農民関連」製作委員会

HIDIVE announced on Thursday the cast and premiere for the English dub of the television anime of Shobonnu 's I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills . ( Nōmin Kanren no Skill Bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta. ) light novel series. The dub will debut on February 23 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Cyrus Rodas , Jack Stansbury , Joanne Bonasso , Joe Daniels , Kyle Colby Jones , Labraska Washington , Ryan Anthony , Sean Patrick Judge , Star Carter , Bobby Haworth , John Swasey , Ty Mahany , Jeran Ugakwe , Samantha Stevens , Allison Sumrall , Scott Gibbs , James Marler , Michael Wronski , Kara Greenberg , Julie Oliver-Touchstone , Jeremy Gee , Alyssa Marek , and Rachel Brownhill

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the anime's dub . Marta Bechtol and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the script. Jonathan Rodriguez , David Lascoe , and Patrick Marrero are the audio engineers. Brent Marshall is credited for mix and sound design.

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills . premiered in October 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired.

In the story, a young man named Al Wayne vows to max out all his farm-related skills and become the king of farmers. He finally accomplishes precisely that to live as the best farmer that ever was. However, on the day he mastered these farm-related skills, his life took a completely different direction from farming ...

Norihiko Nagahama directed the anime at Studio A-Cat . Touko Machida ( The IDOLM@STER , Chaika the Coffin Princess , High-Rise Invasion ) was in charge of the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( Chōjikū Robo Meguru ) designed the characters. Ryōta Katsuta and Maki Yamamoto were the color key artists. Daisuke Negishi was the art director, while Katsuhisa Takiguchi was credited for art setting. Keisuke Takahashi was the director of photography. Yuichi Goto was the 3D director. Hiroto Morishita was the sound director, while Takurō Iga ( Fuuka , Tsuki ga Kirei , Slow Loop ) composed the music.

Shobonnu launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in August 2016, and Monster Bunko began publishing the light novel volumes with illustrations by Sogawa in March 2017. Monster Bunko shipped the fifth light novel volume in November 2018. Aki Taruto has been serializing the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster service, and Futabasha 's Monster Comics imprint published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in April 2023.

Source: HIDIVE