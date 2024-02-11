Kawada's Martial Master Asumi Manga Ends

Manga's final volume to contain extra content

Image via Amazon © Kawada, Shueisha

Asumi Kakeru

This year's 11th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Tuesday of's) manga.

The manga's third volume will ship on March 4, and the fourth and final volume with extra content will ship on May 2.

Kawada launched the manga in June 2023.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally on its Shonen Jump service, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally. MANGA Plus describes the series:

Nito is living a quiet high school life while taking care of his disabled grandpa, but thanks to an encounter with a schoolmate striving to be a pro female MMA fighter, his life is about to flip. Sometimes, you just have to fight! This serious MMA story is an all-out battle!

Kawada launched the Hinomaru Sumo manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2014, and ended the series in July 2019. Kawada published an epilogue chapter for the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2019.

The manga inspired a 24-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.