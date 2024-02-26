Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Manga Gets Stage Play

Mogusu 's Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui (It's Disgusting to Call This Love, also known as Koikimo ) "age-gap romantic comedy" manga series is getting a stage play. The official website for the stage play unveiled a key visual on Monday:

Image via Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui stage play's website © もぐす（comic POOL ／ 一迅社刊）／舞台「恋と呼ぶには気持ち悪い」製作実行委員会, もぐす・一迅社／恋きも製作委員会

The play will run from April 26-May 5 at Hulic Hall in Tokyo and from May 10-12 at Cool Japan Park Osaka TT Hall in Osaka.

The play stars Nogizaka46 's Yuna Shibata as Ichika Arima, Hiroki Uchi as Ryō Amakusa, NMB48's Yayoi Tatsumoto as Rio Amakusa, Mizuki Chiba as Masuda, Ryōki Nagae as Kai Tamaru, Chiaki Omigawa as Arie Matsushima, Mayu Yashiro as Yuriko Arima , Coco as Ruri, Izumi as May, Ruka Nemoto as Kotake, Shiori Katayama as Saito, and Asuka Ozaki as Hanaoka.

Naohiro Ise is directing and writing the screenplay.

The manga's story follows the relationship between Ryō Amakusa, a sex-crazed but highly eligible bachelor with a wandering eye for women, and Ichika Arima, an ordinary otaku high school girl who is close friends with Ryō's little sister Rio. Ryō and Ichika meet by chance one day, but Ryō's direct approach — asking Ichika for a kiss and a date on the same day they meet — is a complete turn-off for Ichika. Despite Ichika's disgusted reaction (or arguably because of it), Ryō is convinced that she is the one.

The series ran on pixiv Comic 's web manga site comic Pool from 2016-2021, and Ichijinsha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in March 2021. The series has topped 1.2 million copies in circulation (including the digital edition).

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2021 on Tokyo MX , Hokkaido Bunka Hōsō , Miyazaki Broadcasting , and BS Fuji , and also streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.