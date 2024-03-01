2024 Doraemon Film's Trailer Highlights Vaundy's Theme Song

The official website for the 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) began streaming a special promotional video on Thursday. The video highlights scenes of musical performance in the film, while featuring a longer version of the film's theme song "Time Paradox" by Vaundy .

The 43rd film in the franchise opened in Japan on Friday.

Kyōko Yoshine (live-action Princess Jellyfish , Seven Days War , Kasane ) voices Miina, a singer with a successful career overseas. She is a new character who holds the key to the film's story.

The film has also previously revealed two characters without revealing their cast members:

Mikka, a girl who hails from Mushiika, a beautiful planet full of "fare" (music)

Chapekku, the Mushiika robot who takes care of Mikka

Comedian duo Kagaya (and Sōya Gaya) guest- star in the film in multiple roles. Gaya plays an older man who singssongs, while the pair playcomedy performers, as well as two busking bandmates.

Kouji Kikkawa makes his voice-acting debut as Maestro Vento in the film. (Kikkawa previously narrated the Gifū Dōdō!! Kanetsugu to Keiji anime.) Maestro Vento is the leader of the musician robots in the planet Musica, and the manager of its music hall. Kanji Ishimaru plays the robot musician Wakner in his first foray in the Doraemon film series.

The new film has a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.

Kazuaki Imai ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) directed the film. Teruko Utsumi , a writer for the Doraemon television anime, penned the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film.

Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia , the franchise 's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

