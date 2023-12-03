News
2024 Doraemon Film's Trailer Reveals Vaundy's Theme Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) posted a new trailer and visual for the film on Monday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Time Paradox" by Vaundy.
The 43rd film in the franchise will open in Japan on March 1.
Kyōko Yoshine (live-action Princess Jellyfish, Seven Days War, Kasane) voices Miina, a singer with a successful career overseas. She is a new character who holds the key to the film's story.
The film has also previously revealed two characters without revealing their cast members:
The new film will have a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.
Kazuaki Imai (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) is directing the film. Teruko Utsumi, a writer for the Doraemon television anime, is penning the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members are reprising their roles for the film.
Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia, the franchise's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan on March 3. It ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.
Sources: Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony anime film's website, Comic Natalie