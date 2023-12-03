2024 Doraemon Film's Trailer Reveals Vaundy's Theme Song

The official website for the 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) posted a new trailer and visual for the film on Monday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Time Paradox" by Vaundy .

Image via Comic Natalie ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2024

The 43rd film in the franchise will open in Japan on March 1.

Kyōko Yoshine (live-action Princess Jellyfish , Seven Days War , Kasane ) voices Miina, a singer with a successful career overseas. She is a new character who holds the key to the film's story.

The film has also previously revealed two characters without revealing their cast members:

Mikka, a girl who hails from Mushiika, a beautiful planet full of "fare" (music)

Chapekku, the Mushiika robot who takes care of Mikka

The new film will have a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.

Kazuaki Imai ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) is directing the film. Teruko Utsumi , a writer for the Doraemon television anime, is penning the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members are reprising their roles for the film.

Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia , the franchise 's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan on March 3. It ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.