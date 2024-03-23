365 Days to the Wedding TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, 2024 Debut in 1st Promo Video

star in series produced by

A stage presentation for the television anime adaptation of Tamiki Wakaki 's 365 Days to the Wedding ( Kekkon Surutte, Hontō Desu ka ?: 365 Days to the Wedding ) manga at AnimeJapan 2024 on Sunday revealed that the main cast and staff in the show's first promotional video. The anime will premiere this year.

The presentation also revealed a new visual.

Image via 365 Days to the Wedding anime's Twitter account ©若木 民喜・小学館／ アニメ「結婚するって、本当ですか」製作委員会 ©若木民喜／小学館

Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Dark Gathering ) is directing the anime at Ashi Production . Kazuho Hyodo ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shuji Maruyama ( Isekai Cheat Magician , Helck ) is designing the characters.

The anime will star Saori Hayami as Rika Honjoji and Kentarō Kumagai as Takuya Ohara.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Takuya and Rika are coworkers in a travel agency in Tokyo. They're both single, but they don't mind, since they're introverts with fulfilling lives at home. Unfortunately, now their job is looking to staff an office in Siberia, and non-married employees are the first to be considered. Rika is desperate to avoid the transfer and goes to Takuya with an idea: if they pretend they're getting married in a year, they can stay in Tokyo. The only problem is the two of them barely know each other! If these two quiet coworkers “fake” a relationship, will it turn into something real?

Wakaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in March 2020. The manga is ending in its 11th volume, which will ship on July 12.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted in October 2022.