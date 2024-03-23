Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Anime Streams Credit-Less Opening

Kadokawa started streaming the credit-less opening animation sequence for the television anime of Kagiri Araido 's Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru ( Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again ) manga during the AnimeJapan 2024 event on Saturday. Singer-songwriter Koresawa performs the opening theme song "Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan" (You Are Grandpa, I Am Grandma).

The anime is collaborating with its story's setting of Inakadate Village and Hirakawa City in Aomori Prefecture. The village is known for its rice paddy art, which is also in the opening sequence. The area will feature art on its trains from the series, and the village will display rice paddy art in collaboration with the anime starting in mid-June. The staff shared some collaboration visuals:

© 新挑限・KADOKAWA／じいさんばあさん若返る製作委員会

The anime will premiere on April 7 and will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will stream in Japan on ABEMA and Netflix starting on April 7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

The main cast are reprising their roles from earlier voice comics adaptations.

Masayoshi Nishida ( Chikyū to no Yakusoku ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Yukie Sugawara ( The Vampire Dies in No Time , Overlord, No Guns Life ) is in charge of series composition, Nagisa Takahashi (key animator for Ensemble Stars! , FUUTO PI ) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa ( NANA , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ) is composing the music.

The additional staff includes:

Mamiko Noto and Shinichirō Miki perform the ending theme song "Soitoge YO-YO!!" (Married for Life YO-YO!!).

The comedy manga centers on an old husband and wife who live a quiet life in Aomori harvesting apples. One day, they wake up and find their physical age restored to their 20s.

Araido launched the manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on August 16. The manga will end in its eighth volume. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases).



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.