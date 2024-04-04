×
More Marvel Manga Collaborations Teased in 2024

posted on by Egan Loo
Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski teases meetings in Japan over some Marvel characters

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski teased at Tokyo Comic Con on December 9 that the publisher will reveal more manga collaborations in 2024. During the "Assemble at Tokyo Comic Con! Marvel Gathering 2023" stage event, Cebulski was asked about future manga offerings. He first noted that Marvel and Shueisha, particularly the Shonen Jump and Jump+ teams, have had a fruitful relationship over the years, and then added that he had top-secret "level 7 clearance" meetings just before the convention.

While Cebulski could not share yet what was discussed during those meetings, he teased that the resulting collaborations involve Marvel characters and that they are likely to be revealed in 2024.

Marvel's recent Japanese print collaborations include Kodansha's Magazine "Marvel" Manga Award in 2017 and 2018, Kazuki Takahashi's "Secret Reverse" and other one-shot manga (2019), Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi's Deadpool: Samurai manga (2020), Nao Fuji's Marvel Meow series (2021), powered suits designed by Eiichi Shimizu for the Tech-On Avengers comic series (2021), three Ultraman limited series in 2020-2022 with a Marvel/Ultraman crossover event planned, and Viz's Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute collection (2023). Takahashi presented the above image of Iron Man and Spider-Man in 2019.

Source: "Assemble at Tokyo Comic Con! Marvel Gathering 2023" stage event

