News
Calorie's Love Affair Manga Wins Japan Cartoonists Association Award
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
In addition, Ryō Ishiyama's Dragon and Chameleon (Ryū to Chameleon) received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award. Eiichi Muraoka's Kyonen no Yuki (Last Year's Snow) manga won the Manga Kingdom Tosa award. Takumi Nagayasu's Nagayasu Takumi Zensakuhin (Takumi Nagayasu: The Complete Works) won the MEXT award. These awards include a silver plaque (gold for MEXT), medal, and 200,000 yen (about US$1,300) in prize money.
The JCA has presented the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards every year since 1972. Machiko Satonaka served as head of this year's selection committee. Committee members included: Yoshihiro Ikegawa, Jun Ishiko, Naomi Kimura, Riki Kusaka, Yukio Shinohara, Kazuhiko Shimamoto, George Piroshki, Noriko Nagano, Akiko Nemoto, and Masato Hara.
Sources: Japan Cartoonists Association's website, Comic Natalie