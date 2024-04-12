Calorie's Love Affair Manga Wins Japan Cartoonists Association Award

Image via Comic Natalie © Yua Oda, Shueisha

Calorie's Love Affair

Takupedia

The Japan Cartoonists Association (JCA) announced the winners of the 53rd Japan Cartoonists Association Awards on Friday.'s) manga won the grand prize in the Comic division.'swon the Cartoon division.'swon in the Manga division, for being a work that is worthy to the name "manga," but is not part of any genre. Each grand prize includes a gold plaque, medal, and 500,000 yen (about US$3,260) in prize money.

In addition, Ryō Ishiyama 's Dragon and Chameleon ( Ryū to Chameleon ) received the Manga Kingdom Tottori award. Eiichi Muraoka's Kyonen no Yuki (Last Year's Snow) manga won the Manga Kingdom Tosa award. Takumi Nagayasu 's Nagayasu Takumi Zensakuhin ( Takumi Nagayasu : The Complete Works) won the MEXT award. These awards include a silver plaque (gold for MEXT), medal, and 200,000 yen (about US$1,300) in prize money.

The JCA has presented the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards every year since 1972. Machiko Satonaka served as head of this year's selection committee. Committee members included: Yoshihiro Ikegawa, Jun Ishiko, Naomi Kimura , Riki Kusaka, Yukio Shinohara , Kazuhiko Shimamoto , George Piroshki, Noriko Nagano , Akiko Nemoto , and Masato Hara .



Sources: Japan Cartoonists Association's website, Comic Natalie