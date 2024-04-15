The Boy and the Heron Film Stays at #1 in 2nd Weekend in Chinese Box Office; Earns US$93 Million in 12 Days

Film earned about US$12.8 million in China in 2nd week

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Sunday thatand's latest feature film) earned RMB90.6 million (about US$12.8 million), staying at #1 in the Chinese box office, in its second week. The film has earned RMB666 million (about US$93.8 million) in 12 days, still making China the film's biggest box office market. The film also set the biggest box office opening this year by a non-mainland Chinese movie.

Additionally at the Chinese box office, the Godzilla vs. Kong film sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned US$10.7 million in its third weekend, and now has a cumulative earning of US$110 million. The film's biggest earnings in China come from its IMAX screenings, with a report of US$14.8 million IMAX cumulative total.

The Boy and the Heron opened in China on April 3, a Wednesday (as opposed to the standard Friday), since the country celebrated the three-day Qingming Festival devoted to remembering the deceased on April 4-6. The film earned about US$13.8 million on its first day, and topped the Chinese box office in its first two days.

The Boy and the Heron opened in Japan in July 2023, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan. The film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned 2.149 billion yen (about US$15.53 million) in its Friday-Monday long weekend (July 17 was the Marine Day holiday in Japan). It is the #59 highest-grossing film ever in Japan (as of March 31), and was the third highest-grossing domestic film in Japan in 2023. The film has earned 9.26 billion yen (about US$61.0 million) in Japan.

The film reportedly earned US$46 million in North America, US$14.8 million in South Korea, and US$12.3 million in France.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office, with an earning of US$12,836,313 in its first three days. Variety reported that the film is the "first original anime production" to top the U.S. box office.

The film will stream exclusively on Max (formerly HBO Max ) in the United States. The streaming service is extended its multiyear U.S. licensing deal with Studio Ghibli . The film will stream on Netflix globally outside Japan and the U.S.

The film won Best Animated Feature Film in the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on March 10.

The film also won Animation of the Year in the 47th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes and won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the 81st Golden Globes Awards earlier this year. The film also won awards from the Annie Awards (for storyboarding and character animation) and the British Academy Film Awards (for animated film). The Alliance of Women Film Journalists gave it the Best Animated Film award in its EDA Awards on December 31. The 78th Mainichi Film Awards awarded the film with the Noburou Oofuji Award, which honors animated works that offer new forms of creative expression.

Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)