Araki Joh, Kenji Nagatomo's Bartender Manga Gets New Mini-Series Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New manga runs for 5 consecutive issues, launches on May 1
This year's 10th issue of Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that writer Araki Joh and illustrator Kenji Nagatomo's Bartender manga will return for a short manga mini-series that will serialize for five consecutive issues, beginning with the magazine's next issue on May 1. The manga will have a color opening page.
Shueisha started serializing the original manga in its Super Jump magazine in 2004, and the manga later moved to Grand Jump. The 21st and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2012.
The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2006. Shout! Factory and Anime Limited released the first anime on Blu-ray Disc in January 2021. The companies describe the series:
Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life.
The manga is inspiring a new television anime titled Bartender Glass of God that premiered on April 3 and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The manga inspired a live-action television adaptation that debuted in Japan in January 2011.
Source: Grand Jump issue 10 and website