Araki Joh, Kenji Nagatomo's Bartender Manga Gets New Mini-Series Manga

New manga runs for 5 consecutive issues, launches on May 1

Image via Amazon © Araki Joh, Kenji Nagatomo, Shueisha

This year's 10th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that writerand illustrator'smanga will return for a short manga mini-series that will serialize for five consecutive issues, beginning with the magazine's next issue on May 1. The manga will have a color opening page.

Shueisha started serializing the original manga in its Super Jump magazine in 2004, and the manga later moved to Grand Jump . The 21st and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2012.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in Japan in October 2006. Shout! Factory and Anime Limited released the first anime on Blu-ray Disc in January 2021. The companies describe the series:

Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life.

The manga is inspiring a new television anime titled Bartender Glass of God that premiered on April 3 and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The manga inspired a live-action television adaptation that debuted in Japan in January 2011.