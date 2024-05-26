Kodansha Acquires Wani Books

Book publisher best known for distributing photo collections, instructional books

Image via Kodansha © Kodansha

Kodansha announced on Friday it has entered into an agreement with book publisher Wani Books to acquire 100% of the shares, making Wani Books a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Kodansha stated it hopes this collaboration will revitalize the market and address various issues in publishing and distribution.

Wani Books was founded in 1979, and is a publisher for primarily photo collections as well as instructional books such as cookbooks. The publisher is best known for distributing autobiographical book The Homeless Student by Hiroshi Tamura, and photo collections like actor Yusei Yagi's first photobook CONTACT .

Wani Books also publishes magazines and manga. Manga from the publisher that have received anime adaptations include Koe de Oshigoto! and Fight Ippatsu! Jūden-chan!! .

The company has also recently organized events featuring books as the focus.

Kodansha acquired publisher Ichijinsha in 2016.