Crunchyroll to Stream Demon Lord 2099, I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History, Mechanical Arms Anime in Fall

Crunchyroll announced during its industry panel at Japan Expo in France on Saturday that it will stream the following anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, for the fall 2024 season:

The anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta 's Demon Lord 2099 ( Maou 2099 ) light novel series will debut this fall.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo

The television anime of's) light novel series will premiere in October.

Yen Press licensed the novels' manga adaptation by Akari Hoshi and will release the first compiled book volume in English on October 15. Yen Press describes the story:

“Screw all your lip service! I'll go down in history as a villainess!” Me, the same girl who hates all those prim and proper heroines, got reincarnated as the villainess in the world of my favorite fantasy dating sim! It's my dream come true, so I'm going to leave my mark on history by becoming the world's greatest villainess! But to do that, I'll need to get a lot stronger and smarter. Just one problem—the harder I try to be evil, the harder the prince falls for me! At this rate, will I ever get to earn my place in history?!

Mecha-Ude

The full-fledged anime of's) project will premiere in October.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Hikaru's ordinary middle school life takes a thrilling turn when he encounters Alma, an alien entity resembling a mechanized limb called Mecha-Ude. Alma, a member of a rare species, is fleeing from a sinister group hunting their kind down in search of one possessing unparalleled power. Tasked by the resistance group ARMS, this unlikely duo will embark on a perilous journey to save the Mecha-Ude.

The second season for the television anime ofand'slight novels will premiere in October.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Rio is a seven-year-old boy growing up as an orphan in the slums after losing his mother. One day, the memories of Haruto Amakawa, a Japanese college student who died in an unforeseen accident, awaken within him, and he gains tremendous magical power. After experiencing many new encounters as well as partings, Rio finds himself in his parents' hometown and swears revenge on his mother's killer. When he returns to the Strahl region after journeying for a few years, Rio rescues his mentor, Celia, from a political marriage that she didn't want. Immediately afterward, however, a pillar of light suddenly appears and seems to lead him to a shocking reunion with Haruto Amakawa's first love, Ayase Miharu, in his own world…

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)