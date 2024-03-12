Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo Isekai Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, Staff, October Debut

The staff for the television anime of Izumi О̄kido's Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo (I'll Become a Villainess That Will Go Down in History) light novel series announced the main cast, staff, and October premiere in the anime's first promotional video on Tuesday.

The anime's staff also revealed its key visual:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©大木戸いずみ・早瀬ジュン/KADOKAWA/「歴史に残る悪女になるぞ」製作委員会

Kanna Nakamura plays the character of Alicia Williams, and Kaito Ishikawa plays the character of Duke Seeker, both featured in the key visual above.

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods , In the Land of Leadale ) is directing the anime at Maho Film , and Sawako Hirabayashi ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Wolf Girl & Black Prince ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Watabe ( Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp ) and Eri Kojima ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are the main character designers. Moe Hyūga ( The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

The story follows a girl named Alicia who hates "goody-two-shoes" heroines. Her wishes come true when she is reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite otome games. She strives to be the world's most evil villainess in history. However, the more she tries to be a villainess, the more the prince appears to like her...

О̄kido debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. О̄kido launched the light novel series with illustrator Jyun Hayase in 2020. The series' sixth volume will ship in Japan on March 15.

Akira Hoshi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in September 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2023.

The series has over 850,000 copies in circulation, including digitally.

Sources: Press release





