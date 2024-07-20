New Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting Games in Development

©SNK CORPORATION

Samurai Shodown

Art of Fighting

Joshua Weatherford revealed during game development studio's panel at EVO 2024 on Friday that a newaction RPG is in development as well as a newgame.

Weatherford stated regarding the new Art of Fighting game that "you're going to see South Town in its full 70s glory brawling again." He stated regarding Samurai Shodown that the company has "a lot [of] surprises in store for that one."

Yū Shimoda, a longtime game music composer at INTI CREATES , Gust , and Taito who now works at SNK , noted that SNK posted an "urgent recruitment" notice for many team members on both games.

The first Art of Fighting game launched in arcades in 1992, then for the Neo Geo AES console, SNES, Genesis, PC Engine CD, Neo-Geo CD, PlayStation 2, and other systems. It was followed by two more games in 1994 and 1996, respectively.

The first Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) game launched in arcades in 1993. then for Neo Geo AES, SNES, Genesis, and other systems.





Sources: Gematsu, SNK, Yu Shimoda's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō