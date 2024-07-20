News
New Samurai Shodown, Art of Fighting Games in Development
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Weatherford stated regarding the new Art of Fighting game that "you're going to see South Town in its full 70s glory brawling again." He stated regarding Samurai Shodown that the company has "a lot [of] surprises in store for that one."
Yū Shimoda, a longtime game music composer at INTI CREATES, Gust, and Taito who now works at SNK, noted that SNK posted an "urgent recruitment" notice for many team members on both games.
The first Art of Fighting game launched in arcades in 1992, then for the Neo Geo AES console, SNES, Genesis, PC Engine CD, Neo-Geo CD, PlayStation 2, and other systems. It was followed by two more games in 1994 and 1996, respectively.
The first Samurai Shodown (Samurai Spirits) game launched in arcades in 1993. then for Neo Geo AES, SNES, Genesis, and other systems.
