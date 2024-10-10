Manga Creator Kazuhiko Midō Dies

Midō created Ultra Ninpōchō , Radical Dreamin' , Usatan

Image via Amazon Japan © Kazuhiko Midō, Kodansha

A post on manga creator Kazuhiko Midō's X/Twitter account by his wife revealed on Thursday that Midō died on September 4 due to esophageal cancer. He was 62.

There was a funeral for close relatives.

Midō was born in Itō in Shizuoka Prefecture on December 17, 1961. With a friend and under the name Kazuhiko Fujio, he debuted with the manga Ranchiki DAY by DAY in Shogakukan 's Shōnen Big Comic in 1981.

His most notable works include Radical Dreamin' in 1985, Onsen Gappa Donpa in 1991, Ultra Ninpōchō in 1992, and Usatan in 2008.

Ultra Ninpouchou won Best Children's Manga in the 28th Kodansha Manga Award in 2004.



Sources: Kazuhiko Mido's X/Twitter account, Oricon News via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park