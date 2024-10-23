The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal Anime Casts Shinichirō Miki

Miki plays Spain's team captain Antonio da Medanoré

The official website for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Semifinal ), the sequel to The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime series, revealed on Thursday that Shinichirō Miki will play Antonio da Medanoré, captain of Spain's team.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal

started airing on television on October 2 onand other channels. The anime centers on the Japan vs. Germany semifinal.

Yoshinobu Tokumoto ( The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 episode director) is directing the anime at M.S.C. Akiharu Ishii ( The Prince of Tennis ) is designing the characters. Mitsutaka Hirota ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup ) is handling series composition. Chihiro Tamaki ( The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future ) is composing the music.

The additional staff includes:

emBLEm=ADLER, a unit consisting of members of the anime's German team, perform the anime's ending theme song "GLANZ." The performers are Ryōtarō Okiayu (Kunimitsu Tezuka), Kentarō Tone (Jürgen Borisovich Volk), and Mitsuki Saiga (Q・P).

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( ISLAND ) returned from the The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future anime to direct the new series at Studio KAI and M.S.C , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka ) again supervised the scripts. Akiharu Ishii ( Blood+ , Ultramarine Magmell ) returned to design the characters and served as chief animation director.