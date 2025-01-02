×
Kouichi Ohnishi Announces New Series for 2025

posted on by Anita Tai
Kouichi ended Seiten no Ordu: Tark Teikoku Kōkyū Hishi in December 2023

Kouichi Ohnishi announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday a new series will launch in 2025 set in the author's favorite period of medieval Europe. Ohnishi also shared a teaser image celebrating the new year.

Teaser image for Kouichi Ohnishi's new series
Image via Kouichi Ohnishi's X/Twitter account

Ohnishi serialized the Dívčí Válka (Otome Sensō) series in Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine from 2013 to 2019 and has 12 compiled book volumes. The series inspired two spinoffs: one with one volume and another with two volumes. emaqi publishes the series in English.

Ohnishi launched the Seiten no Ordu: Tark Teikoku Kōkyū Hishi (Ordo of the Starry Heavens: Secret History of the Tarc Empire's Inner Palace) series in Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine in 2022. The series ended in the February issue in 2024.

Source: Kouichi Ohnishi's X/Twitter account

