Kouichi Ohnishi Announces New Series for 2025

Kouichi Ohnishi announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday a new series will launch in 2025 set in the author's favorite period of medieval Europe. Ohnishi also shared a teaser image celebrating the new year.

Ohnishi serialized the Dívčí Válka (Otome Sensō) series in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine from 2013 to 2019 and has 12 compiled book volumes. The series inspired two spinoffs: one with one volume and another with two volumes. emaqi publishes the series in English.

Ohnishi launched the Seiten no Ordu: Tark Teikoku Kōkyū Hishi (Ordo of the Starry Heavens: Secret History of the Tarc Empire's Inner Palace) series in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in 2022. The series ended in the February issue in 2024.