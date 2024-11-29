Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds Dívčí Válka: Maidens' War, S Friends Manga

Neither manga have previously had English release

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday two new manga releases for the week of November 29 for its new e-bookstore service " emaqi ."

In 1420 Bohemia, 12-year-old Šárka's world is shattered when her family falls victim to the ravages of war. Guided by the legendary Hussite hero Jan Žižka, she joins a band of rebels in their fight against Catholic oppression. This gripping historical epic, derived from the Hussite Wars that sparked the Protestant Reformation, offers a harrowing glimpse into 15th century warfare through the eyes of a young girl. Based on actual events, this unflinching tale brings to life one of Europe's bloodiest conflicts in stunning detail.

The manga serialized in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine from 2013 to 2019 and has 12 volumes. The series inspired two spinoffs: one with one volume and another with two volumes.



S-friends: Sefure no Pride

The sex after 4 years apart was amazing—. Shoko, a single mother with two failed marriages and one daughter, reunites with Kazuki, her first love, at a class reunion. Sparks fly, leading to an unforgettable night together. As their physical relationship intensifies, Shoko's feelings for Kazuki grow deeper. But when Kazuki reveals, "I don't want love, just a physical connection." Shoko is left heartbroken. She decides to end things, but fate has other plans... This sizzling new work from the author vividly portrays the complexities of sex and love between mature adults!

The manga launched in Futabasha 's JOUR magazine in 2011 and is ongoing with 37 volumes currently. The manga has also inspired the Sefure no Pride: Age 21 spinoff. The manga also inspired two live-action films that opened in July 2023 and August 2023.

emaqi is currently hosting a welcome campaign, where first-time buyers get 80% off of specific manga until December 19.

Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The " emaqi " platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ allows readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had also announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

Source: E-mail correspondence