My Neighbor Seki's Takuma Morishige Launches New Manga

Ō ga Neko ni Natta fantasy comedy to launch on February 21

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website announced on Friday that Takuma Morishige will launch a new manga titled Ō ga Neko ni Natta (The King Turned Into a Cat) on the website on February 21.

The heartwarming fantasy comedy follows a king who suddenly turned into a cat one day. The king's servants are now bossed around by a free-spirited cat.

Morishige began serializing the manga My Neighbor Seki in Media Factory 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in October 2010, and the 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2017. Vertical Comics and Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in North America. The manga was nominated in the 5th Manga Taisho Awards in 2012. Morishige published a new chapter for the series in April 2018. The manga resumed serialization on August 5. The manga inspired an anime in 2014, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action show.

Morishige launched the Tonari no Seki-kun Junior (My Neighbor Seki Junior) manga in Monthly Comic Flapper in July 2020, and ended it in May 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in June 2023.

Morishige launched the Voiradi: Boku no Suki na Personality ( Voice Radio: My Beloved Personality ) manga in Comic Flapper in June 2017 and ended it in October 2018.

Source: Comic Boost X/ Twitter account





zsue9a05 pd dt end ies

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.