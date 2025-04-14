Yakuza Fiancé Anime Gets English Dub

All 12 dubbed episodes stream on Tuesday

Image via Crunchyroll ©小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会

announced an Englishfor the television anime adaptation of'smanga. All 12 dubbed episodes will begin streaming on Tuesday.

The English cast includes:

Jad Saxton is directing the dub . Susie Nixon is producing. Jessica Sluys is handling the adaptation. Rickey Watkins is the mixer, and Zachary Davis is the engineer.

The anime premiered on October 7 on the Tokyo MX channel. The anime also streams on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime got a special " Kansai Prologue-hen" episode that streamed on Amazon Prime Video in Japan for a limited time on September 28-29. The special one-hour video features the manga's Osaka story.

Toshifumi Kawase ( Mission-E , Tenjho Tenge , Shion no Oh ) directed the anime at Studio DEEN . Rika Takasugi ( Ōoku: The Inner Chambers ) both oversaw and wrote the series scripts, Itsuko Takeda ( Black Clover , Ristorante Paradiso ) designed the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) and Masato Suzuki ( VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream ) composed the music.

THE ORAL CIGARETTES perform the opening theme song "UNDER and OVER," and Yoshino performs the ending theme song "Nani Wararotonnen."

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

Konishi ( Haru's Curse ) launched the ongoing series in Afternoon in 2017. The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)