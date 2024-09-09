News
Yakuza Fiancé TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, October 7 Debut in 2nd Promo Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Asuka Konishi's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga revealed on Monday the anime's second promotional video, more cast, and October 7 premiere. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "UNDER and OVER" by THE ORAL CIGARETTES.
The anime's newly announced cast are:
Hiroshi Shimozaki as Sota Inamori (right in image below)
Reina Ueda as Tsubaki Akashigata (right in image below)
The anime stars:
- Hitomi Ueda as Yoshino Somei
- Akira Ishida as Kirishima Miyama
- Kōji Yusa as Shoma Toriashi
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Azami Suo
- Yōji Ueda as Renji Somei
- Kazuya Nakai as Gaku Miyama
Toshifumi Kawase (Mission-E, Tenjho Tenge, Shion no Oh) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN. Rika Takasugi (Ōoku: The Inner Chambers) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, Itsuko Takeda (Black Clover, Ristorante Paradiso) is designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. Stone, Jujutsu Kaisen) and Masato Suzuki (VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream) are composing the music.
Yoshino will perform the ending theme song "Nani Wararotonnen."
Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!
Konishi (Haru's Curse) launched the ongoing series in Afternoon in 2017. The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.
Sources: Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's website, Comic Natalie