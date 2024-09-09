×
Yakuza Fiancé TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, October 7 Debut in 2nd Promo Video

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
THE ORAL CIGARETTES perform "UNDER and OVER" opening song

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Asuka Konishi's Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii manga revealed on Monday the anime's second promotional video, more cast, and October 7 premiere. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "UNDER and OVER" by THE ORAL CIGARETTES.

The anime's newly announced cast are:

Ryōta Takeuchi as Aoi Tachibana (left in image below)
Hiroshi Shimozaki as Sota Inamori (right in image below)
fiance1
Image via akuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's X/Twitter account
© 小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会
Katsuyuki Konishi as Taketo Hotei (left in image below)
Reina Ueda as Tsubaki Akashigata (right in image below)
fiance2
Image via akuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's X/Twitter account
© 小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会

yakuza-fiance
Image via Crunchyroll
©小西明日翔・講談社／来世は他人がいい製作委員会
The anime will premiere on October 7 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on BS11 at 24:00 JST (effectively October 8 at 12 midnight JST), and it will air on AT-X starting on October 9. The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 7 at 11:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime stars:

Toshifumi Kawase (Mission-E, Tenjho Tenge, Shion no Oh) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN. Rika Takasugi (Ōoku: The Inner Chambers) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, Itsuko Takeda (Black Clover, Ristorante Paradiso) is designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Dr. Stone, Jujutsu Kaisen) and Masato Suzuki (VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream) are composing the music.

Yoshino will perform the ending theme song "Nani Wararotonnen."

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite--but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

Konishi (Haru's Curse) launched the ongoing series in Afternoon in 2017. The manga won the grand prize in the fourth Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018.

Sources: Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii anime's website, Comic Natalie

