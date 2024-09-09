How would you rate episode 10 of

Episode 10 carries on from last week's cosplay shoot scenario and delivers big emotional payoffs in the process.

I'm mixed about the feel of this week's episode. On the one hand, it is nice to see the various emotional realizations that all the cosplayers come to this episode. We get some insight into why these more professional cosplayers originally started on their journeys in the first place: What originally motivated them, what made them want to continue cosplaying beyond that initial rush, and so on. I think this is useful to understand these characters better and it does add some development to the cast.

I think my problem is with the timing and execution. Even though it provides some much-needed character development, the issue is we don't really know who many of these characters are. This makes their motivations feel rather hollow, as we haven't had as much time to get to know them on a deeper level. The only side characters we know at least semi-well aren't even present here, it's these professional cosplayers having their big revelations. So that's a letdown.

I like that Ririsa is having a great time and enjoying herself but that's also part of the problem. Everyone is having this revelatory shock to their system over how she is genuinely cosplaying an older character and... that must be common in all cosplay and convention places, right? Sure, people will gravitate to newer things but I have to imagine most convention-type spaces will always have a few passionate people playing the classics, so to speak. So the fact that Ririsa throws them all for a loop with one cosplay feels far-fetched even in a silly scenario. Also, it doesn't seem terribly enlightening for her, as she just does what she's been doing all along.

