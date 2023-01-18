ATOM: The Beginning Volume 2 manages to build on the first volume in surprising ways while also playing it somewhat safe in the action department.

I think the shortest possible review is that if you enjoyed Volume 1, I think Volume 2 will also be worth picking up. It contains the same fundamental elements that made the earlier chapters successful. The art is still very strong, the pacing is good, the action sequences are lively, and the designs are a great mesh of modern and retro sensibilities. The continued sprinkling of connections to Tezuka's work are also present, with some interesting design work there as well.

I think the largest weakness of Volume 2 was also Volume 1's weakness, namely the robot tournament. Obviously we open on the final match of the tournament and while it ends on a high note, I still cannot get over how out of place it feels to be doing this at all. The ending is very strong though, in a way that feels both miraculous and believable at the same time.

It's really the chapter that follows that I think presents the most compelling work in the run thus far. Having an entire chapter on Six's repair time is a very interesting choice, and at times it feels risky. Most of the chapter is done from Six's point of view as he is strapped to a table and awaiting repairs. Six has to hear everyone discuss his damage and faults, debate whether or not to even bother repairing him, and slowly return to full operation. Many of the early panels have the right side blacked out to represent his destroyed optics on that side of his head.

The sense of tension in this chapter is palpable. The reader is placed firmly in Six's shoes, listening to others casually discuss his existence. This is either chilling science fiction or - depending on who you are - a reflection of the cruel reality we currently live in. Having others weigh the value of your continued existence in cold terms, ignoring the fact that you are sitting (or in this case laying) mere feet away, it's heavy stuff. It was a bold choice and I think it pays off beautifully.

The rest of the chapter is strong as well, delving into the more pulpy action-adventure that one would expect. More killer robots, more bombastic fight scenes, more globetrotting for answers to existential and practical questions. I think seeing the excellent robot designs is more than enough to keep readers engaged even if the moment to moment action feels a bit light.

The lightness and disconnectedness to the characters is becoming more apparent though. Despite the excellent work fleshing out Six, Tenma and Ochanomizu hardly feel like they are even in the manga. We learn… nothing about them really, and they hardly have any screen time worth mentioning. I would have expected to learn more about them in the discussions about repairing Six, but other than “we should repair him” and “we should move on” there was very little revealed about them in these conversations. I think the story focused more on how the cat got its name than it did either of these (ostensible) co-leads.

That lacking sense of character bleeds into the island romp a bit. Both the elder woman with a background in military weaponry and the newly arrived baron have gobs more personality than either of our leads. Six and Ran develop a more compelling and interesting relationship in these moments, bonding over a shared desire to protect the other units Six considers his siblings, than anything we see from them. With the added strangeness of these two university students globetrotting around the world in the first place, it starts to wear on the sense of believability. Why are we following these two again? Why are they all the way out here? Why should I care? These questions start to bubble to the surface any time Six is not on the page doing his thing, and that's something I hope gets addressed in future chapters.

But despite the thin characterization and sometimes odd plot plots, the overall package is very strong and I look forward to seeing what comes next for Six.