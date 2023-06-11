How would you rate episode 23 of

I think we all needed some breathing room after last week's golf tour-de-force, somercifully blesses us with a cooldown episode exploring the body-rending aftermath of Eve and Aoi's pursuit of their dreams. By nature, it's a big downer setting up the stakes for the long-anticipated showdown between our two heroines, and it leans hard into their melodrama-drenched golf ailments. This makes it the least “fun” installment in a while, but it serves its place in the narrative and throws in enough of the series' weird swagger to remain enjoyable.

The episode begins with Aisha, which I like a lot. She, like many of the opponents in Aoi and/or Eve's way, only existed in the story to further hone the skills of our heroines. Unlike those other rivals, however, Aisha reflects–almost meta-textually–on her existence as such. Given his ancestry, it also wouldn't have been out of character for Golf Char to have used her purely as a vehicle to unlock his “true” protege's potential. So I'm glad Birdie Wing gives both of them a tad more depth and warmth than that. It soothes my heart to know that they'll still be out there shooting heavy artillery onto the fairway.

Eve's “severe case of Golfer's Elbow” also includes Golfer's Wrist, Golfer's Hips, Golfer's Neck, and Golfer's Ankle. While medial epicondylitis is a legitimate and career-threatening condition that requires care and physical therapy, it's in character for Birdie Wing to extrapolate it into a full-body skeleton-thrashing syndrome. Meanwhile, Aoi's rare, golf-induced tuberous sclerosis complex turns her into a bedridden pile of force smiles. The episode basically unfolds like a cheesy hospital soap opera, which is tonally perfect for this show. Eve's the sassy, uncooperative patient who has to be held back by her friends, while Aoi is the tragic waif resigned to her life of woe while her family weeps in the waiting area. I was waiting for Dr. Gregory House to limp into the foreground and snark his way into a differential diagnosis. It's pure melodrama.

As one of the precious few characters whose myelin sheaths are still intact, Shinjo figures out the best medicine for both of our heroines is their mutual infatuation with each other. Of course, this has always been the main thrust of the series–both girls overcoming impossible odds to get one step closer to beating/smooching each other. Shinjo just gives them a time and place: the British Open at St. Annlies (probably the Madlax Cinematic Universe's version of St. Andrews). Shinjo confiding Aoi's condition only to Ichina is a nice little wrinkle too. It adds to Birdie Wing 's depiction of caddies as coaches and confidants, rather than just gofers lugging bags of clubs around.

This leads to everyone's favorite sports trope: the training montage. All you millions of Birdie Wing fans who begged for footage of Eve bench pressing, your day has arrived. Because a good sports anime knows when to embrace the cliches of the genre, and when to dial them to eleven. Here, the narrative turns up the heat with the implication that the British Open will likely be the last tournament either of these golf girls will compete in. They legitimately might not survive to see another one. Seira says, “Golf is killing them all, and all I can do is watch,” and it's not an exaggeration in the slightest. It's tragic, but naturally, this is what we want to see as an audience–a no holds (or 48-inch clubs) barred showdown to the death. It's their ultimate expression of love, after all.

The only speed bump remaining is the Lunar Empress, Juha Hamilail, a.k.a. the one woman in the OP who had yet to appear. I would have figured that Aoi and Eve's rivalry alone would be enough to sustain this final matchup, so I'm interested to see what Juha brings to the table. I think it's an odd move, to be honest, but I also can't say Birdie Wing hasn't earned my trust at this point. We all walk into this final round not knowing how it will conclude. There are so many ways for the story to delight or disappoint. But it's been an unforgettable journey getting here, and I'm in no hurry to say goodbye to these golf girls just yet.

