How would you rate episode 6 of

The Kingdoms of Ruin ?

I feel zero attachment to these characters! ZERO!!!! And they keep killing them off brutally and it makes me cringe and be like why…

You may be eye-rolling, but at ANN I am known as the queen of loving violence and action in my anime— unfortunately, Adonis is too bloodthirsty, vengeful, and despicable. He's faced terrible abuse and trauma, but that doesn't make his behavior or actions okay. You may sympathize with him, but choosing evil after evil — I don't want to watch such cruelty.

I understand that both the witches and human higher-ups have horrific plans, but is violence the only answer? The witches are slaughtered— their mito tree is destroyed. Adonis mutilates and brutalizes the military commander of the human invasion and smashes the rest of his troops like ants. Just writing this in wincing. It's not fun to watch. The only emotion it's evoking is disgust— not compassion, sympathy, empathy, mercy, humility. There's probably an audience out there that loves this but it's one note and uninteresting.

