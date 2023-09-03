How would you rate episode 9 of

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ?

We got another emotional one, people! Val, the criminal, is back! But quickly, before I forget – congrats, Arthur, on earning the title of Imperial Guardsman. He will now be serving as Princess Pride's personal bodyguard, YAY!

Back to Val. The last time we saw Val, he swore fealty to Princess Pride and he basically cannot hurt her or the royal family and he has to do whatever the Princess asks.

Pride could make him do whatever she wants, but since she's Pride, we're going to do some self-discovery and deep healing.

When Pride starts this process, I have to admit, it was super sad seeing someone not having control and Val trying to prevent himself from speaking to the point where he's strangling himself. It's disturbing, especially when I heard Pride say “As your master, I command you.”

Pride doesn't have bad intentions though and Val is harming himself and others when being silent.

It's revealed that Val has developed a close relationship with two children (Kemet and Sefec) and he's never cared about anything besides saving his hide and making money. He doesn't know how to handle worry and anxiety and finally being “attached” to others and being “detached” or separated from them has been very difficult, to the point where he's hurting himself, acting out, crying, and screaming – even telling Pride at one point he wishes he was dead.

I remember reading somewhere that loving and caring about people is hard. It truly is. This episode, watching Val grapple with caring for others, definitely was hard to watch at times. Val is discovering himself on a deeper level, experiencing loving relationships – and now those children might be subjected to human trafficking? Pride always saves the day though, but this was an emotional episode with a cliffhanger. I hope Pride and the team can help Val and save these kids!

I am starting to struggle a little bit with this show though. While feels good, it feels like there's never at stake. Pride will be good and save the day. We have certainly seen some emotional stories, but I just feel like I need more. Also, the animation…we've discussed this numerous times already. I am interested to see if next week's episode ups the ante!

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior is currently streaming on HIDIVE.

