Your Spring 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Spring 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This season's Preview Guide saw a deluge of romantic comedies and it looks like voters couldn't get enough of them. We'll also being say 'goodbye' to Daily Streaming coverage for Requiem of the Rose King, so look for a full series review of that when it wraps up.
For the curious, the most requested series from this season were SPY x FAMILY, followed by Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, and The Executioner and Her Way of Life.
Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.
Rebecca Silverman
• Delicious Party♡Precure
• SPY x FAMILY • Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness
Richard Eisenbeis
• Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
• Skeleton Knight in Another World
Grant Jones
• One Piece
• Love After World Domination
• I'm Quitting Heroing
Steve Jones
• Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
• Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task
Nicholas Dupree
• Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2
• Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
• Healer Girl
Mercedez Clewis
• Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
• A Couple of Cuckoos
Christopher Farris
• Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3
• Ya Boy Kongming!
• Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision
James Beckett
• The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2
• The Executioner and Her Way of Life
AJ/Cartoon Cipher
• Komi Can't Communicate Season 2
• The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2
• Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
Lynzee Loveridge
• Dance Dance Danseur