Your Spring 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

This season's Preview Guide saw a deluge of romantic comedies and it looks like voters couldn't get enough of them. We'll also being say 'goodbye' to Daily Streaming coverage for Requiem of the Rose King , so look for a full series review of that when it wraps up.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were SPY x FAMILY , followed by Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie , and The Executioner and Her Way of Life .

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman

• Delicious Party♡Precure

• SPY x FAMILY • Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness



Richard Eisenbeis

• Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

• Skeleton Knight in Another World



Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Love After World Domination

• I'm Quitting Heroing



Steve Jones

• Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-

• Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task



Nicholas Dupree

• Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2

• Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

• Healer Girl



Mercedez Clewis

• Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

• A Couple of Cuckoos



Christopher Farris

• Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3

• Ya Boy Kongming!

• Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision



James Beckett

• The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2

• The Executioner and Her Way of Life



AJ/Cartoon Cipher

• Komi Can't Communicate Season 2

• The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2

• Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

