Your Spring 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

This season's Preview Guide saw a deluge of romantic comedies and it looks like voters couldn't get enough of them. We'll also being say 'goodbye' to Daily Streaming coverage for Requiem of the Rose King, so look for a full series review of that when it wraps up.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were SPY x FAMILY, followed by Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, and The Executioner and Her Way of Life.

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman
Delicious Party♡Precure
SPY x FAMILYDeaimon: Recipe for Happiness

Richard Eisenbeis
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
Skeleton Knight in Another World

Grant Jones
One Piece
Love After World Domination
I'm Quitting Heroing

Steve Jones
Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-
Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task

Nicholas Dupree
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
Healer Girl

Mercedez Clewis
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
A Couple of Cuckoos

Christopher Farris
Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3
Ya Boy Kongming!
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision

James Beckett
The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2
The Executioner and Her Way of Life

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
Komi Can't Communicate Season 2
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Lynzee Loveridge
Dance Dance Danseur

