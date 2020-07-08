Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated on Monday that "in this city, all other conferences and conventions have canceled or been rescheduled to next year with the exception of" the July 16-18 Texas State Republican Convention.

Due to expanding health and safety measures in the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Anime Matsuri convention was already rescheduled from July 9-12 to August 20-23 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. However, the convention has not made a statement regarding a cancellation or rescheduling to next year.

According to the convention's Eventbrite page, the deadline for refunds on tickets purchased before June 1 is this Thursday, July 9. The page adds, "Any ticket not used for the 2020 event will automatically be rolled over to 2021."

Update: Anime Matsuri co-head John Leigh reported on Wednesday that the deadline for refunds on tickets will be extended to "at least until end of July." Mayor Turner also announced on Wednesday that he has canceled the Texas State Republican Convention. Thanks to Blanchimont for the news tip. Sources: Anime Matsuri's Facebook page (link 2), CNN (Veronica Stracqualursi, Devan Cole))

Sources: Anime Matsuri's Eventbrite page, CNN (Raja Razek), Houston Chronicle (Jasper Scherer) via AJPopProjectNews