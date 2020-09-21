L'Arc-en-Ciel's HYDE Produces Noblesse Anime's Opening Theme Song

The official website for the Crunchyroll Original anime of Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee 's Noblesse manhwa revealed last Friday that L'Arc-en-Ciel vocalist and bandleader HYDE is producing Kim Jae-joong's opening theme song "BREAKING DAWN" for the anime.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX at 24:00 on October 7 (effectively October 8 at 12:00 a.m.) and on BS11 at 25:30 (effectively October 8 at 1:30 a.m.). Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime October 6 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Hinomaru Sumo , Squid Girl Season 2 ) is directing the anime as a co-production between Crunchyroll and WEBTOON. Sayaka Harada ( STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) is in charge of series composition. Akiharu Ishii ( The Prince of Tennis II , Blood+ ) is handling character designs and chief animation supervision.

K-pop group OH MY GIRL will perform the ending theme song "Etoile."