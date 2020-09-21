News
L'Arc-en-Ciel's HYDE Produces Noblesse Anime's Opening Theme Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the Crunchyroll Original anime of Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee's Noblesse manhwa revealed last Friday that L'Arc-en-Ciel vocalist and bandleader HYDE is producing Kim Jae-joong's opening theme song "BREAKING DAWN" for the anime.
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX at 24:00 on October 7 (effectively October 8 at 12:00 a.m.) and on BS11 at 25:30 (effectively October 8 at 1:30 a.m.). Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime October 6 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.
Yasutaka Yamamoto (Hinomaru Sumo, Squid Girl Season 2) is directing the anime as a co-production between Crunchyroll and WEBTOON. Sayaka Harada (STARMYU, Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth-) is in charge of series composition. Akiharu Ishii (The Prince of Tennis II, Blood+) is handling character designs and chief animation supervision.
K-pop group OH MY GIRL will perform the ending theme song "Etoile."
Sources: Noblesse anime's website, Comic Natalie