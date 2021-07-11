Beast Complex Manga Gets New Short Story

This year's August issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Monday that the manga's September issue on August 12 will include a bonus booklet for Paru Itagaki 's Beast Complex manga that will feature a new short manga.

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. A new manga mini-series launched in January, and ended on March 25. The manga's second volume shipped on April 8, and the third volume shipped on May 7.

Viz Media licensed the original Beast Complex manga, and it describes the story:

A tiger and a beaver who grew up together defy peer pressure to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A camel journalist who spent his career passing judgment on carnivores spends a life-changing night with a seductive wolf. A saltwater crocodile and a gazelle must find a way to work together as chef and assistant on a cooking show with flagging ratings. A fox and a chameleon wrestle with stereotypes about each other—and themselves. And much more…

Viz Media released the first volume in English on March 16.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume on January 8. The first television anime based on the manga debuted in Japan in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in Japan on January 5 and the anime will launch on Netflix outside Japan on July 15.