Classroom of the Elite II Anime's Japanese Blu-ray Discs, DVDs Delayed by 2 Months

The official website for the anime of Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e ) light novels announced on Monday that the staff is delaying each of the second season's Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes in Japan by two months.

The schedule changes are:

Volume Original Date New Date 1 10/26/2022 12/23/2022 2 11/25/2022 1/25/2023 3 12/23/2022 2/22/2023 4 1/25/2023 3/24/2023

According to the website, the staff is delaying the release to improve the quality of the anime's footage. As a result, GAMERS and Animate stores are extending their pre-order reservation campaign for the volumes until November 30.

The anime's second season premiered on AT-X on July 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs under the title Classroom of the Elite II , and started streaming the English dub on July 25.

The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime is also getting a third season in 2023. The second and third seasons will adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc.