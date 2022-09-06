News
Classroom of the Elite II Anime's Japanese Blu-ray Discs, DVDs Delayed by 2 Months
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the anime of Syougo Kinugasa's Classroom of the Elite (Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e) light novels announced on Monday that the staff is delaying each of the second season's Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes in Japan by two months.
The schedule changes are:
|Volume
|Original Date
|New Date
|1
|10/26/2022
|12/23/2022
|2
|11/25/2022
|1/25/2023
|3
|12/23/2022
|2/22/2023
|4
|1/25/2023
|3/24/2023
According to the website, the staff is delaying the release to improve the quality of the anime's footage. As a result, GAMERS and Animate stores are extending their pre-order reservation campaign for the volumes until November 30.
The anime's second season premiered on AT-X on July 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs under the title Classroom of the Elite II, and started streaming the English dub on July 25.
The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime is also getting a third season in 2023. The second and third seasons will adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc.