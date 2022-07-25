Classroom of the Elite Anime's 2nd Season Reveals English Dub Premiere, Cast

Crunchyroll revealed that it will begin streaming the second season for the television anime of Syougo Kinugasa 's Classroom of the Elite ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e ) light novel series on Monday.

The English cast (which features new and returning cast members) includes:

Additional voices include Rachel Thompson , Erica Muse , Julie Shields , Kelsey Maher , and Marianne Bray .

Jeremy Inman is directing the English dub with Sara Ragsdale as assistant director. Paul Cline is the lead ADR engineer, and Sawyer Pfledderer is the assistant. Emily Neves is supervising the English script, and Alex Mai is writing it. Jennifer Alyx is handling ADR prep. Andrew Tipps is the ADR mixer.

The second season premiered on AT-X on July 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

The first season's directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning as chief directors, with Yoshihito Nishōji (first season's opening sequence, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo , Seven Senses of the Re'Union ) as the credited director at Lerche . Hayato Kazano (first season's episode scripts, Killing Bites , Rumble Garanndoll ) is now overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita is back to design the characters. Masaru Yokoyama is now composing the music, joined by Kana Hashiguchi ( A3! Season Autumn & Winter , A3! Season Spring & Summer , Black Fox ).

Singer ZAQ is returning from the first season to perform the new opening theme song "Dance in the Game." Mai Fuchigami is singing the new ending theme song "Hito Jibai."

The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime is also getting a third season in 2023. The second and third seasons will adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc.

Crunchyroll describes the first season:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…

Kadokawa published the first volume of the original light novel series in May 2015. Seven Seas is releasing the novel series and its manga adaptation in English. The Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e : 2-nen Sei Hen ) light novels are a sequel to the main light novel series. The first novel volume of the new second year series debuted in Japan in January 2020 as the 15th overall book in the series (the series has three "in-between" short story anthology volumes prior to the start of the second year arc). Seven Seas is also releasing the sequel novels in English.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)