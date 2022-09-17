Earth Defense Force 4.1 Game Launches on Switch in Japan on December 22

D3 Publisher announced during its Tokyo Game Show panel on Saturday that it will release the Switch version of its Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair game in Japan on December 22.

XSEED released Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair in North America on the PlayStation 4 in December 2015, and D3 Publisher released the game worldwide on Steam in July 2016. The PS4 game originally shipped in Japan in April 2015. D3 Publisher released the Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver the Shooter spinoff game for the PS4 and PlayStation Vita in November 2017.

The Earth Defense Force 3 game originally launched on Xbox 360 in 2006. The game then launched for PS Vita in September 2012 in Japan and in January 2013 in North America and Europe under the title Earth Defense Force 2017 .

Source: D3 Publisher's TGS 2022 panel