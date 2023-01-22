Detective Conan Manga Has 270 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

© Gosho Aoyama, Shogakukan

Meitantei Conan

The Japanese entertainment news website Real Sound reported on Thursday that's) manga has 270 million copies in circulation worldwide (including copies not sold). The manga's 102nd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on September 15.

The manga passed 250 million copies in circulation worldwide in October 2021, at the same time that the manga's 100th volume released in Japan.

Aoyama launched the manga in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. The 26th film in the series, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), will open in Japan on April 14.

Three spinoff manga for the franchise recently inspired anime adaptations: Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story), Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san , and Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time .



Source: Real Sound