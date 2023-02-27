FuRyu's Trinity Trigger Fantasy Action RPG Launches in West on May 16

©FuRyu

Trinity Trigger

Seitō Jinki Trinity Trigger

PlayStation

XSEED Games announced on Monday that it will release FuRyu and Three Rings') fantasy action role-playing game in North America forSwitch,4, and5 on May 16. Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe and Australia on the same day.

The game launched in Japan on September 15.

Escaflowne character designer Nobuteru Yuki designed the "worldview visuals" for the game, and Puzzle & Dragons and Xenoblade designer Raita Kazama designed the characters. Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default II's Yūra Kubota was in charge of the scenario. Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta composed the music. Domerica provided animation for the game.

Character designers Atsuko Nishida , Tomohiro Kitakaze , and Megumi Mizutani from the Pokémon franchise were the game's "Trigger Designers."

The developers' aim is to "resurrect a classic 90s RPG for modern day" with feelings of "discovery, excitement, elation, and tension." The game can have 1-3 players.

Source: Press release