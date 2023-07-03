Yoshitaka Amano's ZAN Anime Debuts in 2026 or Later

The producers of ZAN , an anime based on Yoshitaka Amano 's DEVA ZAN art, revealed on Monday that the project will debut in theaters in 2026 or later. The anime was announced as a series last year, but Monday's news lists the anime as a theatrical project.

© Yoshitaka Amano

Jaymen Tokyo and Good Win will produce the project. Mariko Suzuki from M's Management Studio, film producer Hiroaki Ikegami , Kazuhiko Yusa (representative director of Jaymen Tokyo), and Shin Koyamada (CEO of N LITE Japan) are all producers on the project. Dark Horse Comics and SOZO Comics are credited with "special cooperation."

The anime is part of a larger ZAN project, which includes a P2E blockchain game and NFT art. Singaporean blockchain system development firm Trophee will contribute to these two projects.

The project was originally announced in 2010 as an anime film, with Amano making his directorial debut on the film. Amano had established his own production studio, Studio Deva Loka, to create the film. The project was originally slated to debut worldwide in 2012, but was never released. Amano had said in 2010 that he had created the concept for the film in 2000 and had been developing the project ever since.

Dark Horse Comics released the DEVA ZAN artbook in hardcover in January 2013.

Source: Comic Natalie