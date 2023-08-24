Mary Skelter Finale Game's PC Version Launches on September 12

©2023 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART All rights reserved.

Mary Skelter Finale

Mary Skelter: Locked Up in Love - True End

International announced on Thursday that it will release'sgame on PC viaon September 12. The PC version will include all the DLC from the original game, including thevisual novel.

The game will get a deluxe edition that includes a character art collection, rough art collection, original soundtracks and art inlsays, PC and mobile wallpapers, and a PC theme.

The game shipped in Japan in November 2020 after two delays: first from August 2020 to October 2020, then from October to November 2020. The game launched in the West for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in September 2021.

Kangokutō Mary Skelter Finale is the latest game in the Mary Skelter franchise , and it includes an "adventure story" that tells the stories of the previous two games in the franchise and the Koigokutō Mary Skelter spinoff game. Compile Heart , Dengeki Bunko , and Dengeki PlayStation revealed the 3D dungeon-crawler game in March 2020.

The Japanese release bundled the "love love swimsuit romance adventure game" Koigokutō Mary Skelter True End for those who pre-ordered the game. A limited-edition version of the game includes a specially designed box, soundtrack, soundtrack of previous games, art collection, and bath poster. The game's website released a serialized prequel novel to the game for free.

Source: Press release