News
Netflix Animation Teases 'New Story' in Cyberpunk's Night City

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

Netflix streamed a new video on Thursday, teasing a "return" to the Night City setting of CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 game. The description for the Japanese version of the video teases, "A new story in Night City begins." The video did not reveal any further details, including whether or not the project will be an anime, and whether or not it will be related to Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 game, debuted on Netflix in September 2022. The game is itself based on Mike Pondsmith's Cyberpunk tabletop RPG game series.

Sources: Netflix'S X/Twitter account, Netflix Japan YouTube channel

