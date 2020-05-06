Gen Urobuchi's OBSOLETE Anime Releases Mecha's 3D Data Online for Free

The 3D CG anime OBSOLETE , which credits Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Psycho-Pass ) for the original work and for supervising the series' scripts, has released the 3D data of for its 1/35 MODEROID Exoframe robot model for free on the project's official website. The staff encourages anyone to use the data for their own projects freely, including for animation, games, and plastic model customization.

Although users are allowed to use the data for their own creations, they are asked not to distribute the data itself in a commercial context, nor are they allowed to copy/reproduce the Exoframes and sell them as is. Furthermore, users are not allowed to use the data to create things that plagiarize other IPs, and they are also asked not to use the models in ways that are obscene or disrupt public order.

For those who wish to sell their creations at fan events and so on, the production committee asks fans to apply directly for an "Amateur creative license" by following the instructions on Nitroplus ' website.

To further encourage people to get creative with the newly released data, the series has started a giveaway campaign on Twitter. Tweet images of your Exoframe creations with the hashtag #俺エグゾ (My Exo) for the opportunity to win prizes, including 1/35 MODEROID kits, posters and scripts signed by the staff, and the opportunity to have your design published in the Monthly Hobby Japan magazine. The campaign period runs from May 1 to June 30, and only those who live in Japan are eligible for prizes.

The "real robot" anime is set on Earth in an alternate timeline with 2.55-meter-tall (about 8.4-foot-tall) neurally operated mecha known as Exoframes (Enhanced Xenobiological Organic FRAMEs). The Exoframe technology originated from aliens who made contact with humanity in 2014, and asked to trade one ton of limestone in exchange for one Exoframe. Cheaper than aircraft, tanks, or firearms, and usable by anyone, Exoframe usage easily spread throughout the world.

The first six episodes premiered on YouTube on December 3 for paid users, and the first episode premiered for free on the same date. The episodes then streamed for free once a week afterward, and all six are available now for free with English subtitles. Each episode is 12-13 minutes in length. Episodes 7-12 will premiere in winter 2020.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web