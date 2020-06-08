Domestic Girlfriend Creator Comments on Backlash From Overseas Fans

Romantic drama manga to end on June 10

Domestic Girlfriend creator Kei Sasuga tweeted on Sunday that she has been receiving "an overwhelming amount of jocular insults, criticisms, and prolonged harassment" from overseas Twitter users. The comments from overseas users appear to be in reaction to the final chapters of the manga; the series will end on June 10.

Sasuga's full tweet thread is translated as follows: "I've been receiving an overwhelming amount of jocular insults, criticisms, and prolonged harassment from overseas Twitter users, and it's been a bit rough.

"Thank you for all the supportive comments. It really does lift my spirits. Regarding the criticism, I've been getting the impression that for a lot of people, the feelings and the attitudes of the characters were not fully conveyed, so I've been thinking of adding a bit of explanation to the tankobon (although I don't think the people who are complaining will buy it). The quick results from the magazine's reader survey were positive, so I'm not really hurt, but when I block accounts that I feel are a bit mean, a new account comes at me. It's been feeling like blocking is useless, so whenever tweet I brace myself for the ridiculing replies.

"As per the advice I've received from various people, I think I will refrain from looking at the comments of anything except for announcements. I will keep updating my pixiv , though. I'm truly happy about all the support I've received from around the world. Thank you so much!"

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

High schooler Natsuo is hopelessly in love with his cheerful and popular teacher, Hina. However, one day at a mixer, he meets a moody girl by the name of Rui and ends up sleeping with her. Soon after, his father announces that he's getting remarried to a woman with two daughters of her own. And who shows up in tow, other than both Hina and Rui?! Natsuo's outrageous new life starts now!

Sasuga launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014. Kodansha shipped the 27th compiled book volume on Friday . The manga has 3 million copies in print. Crunchyroll is posting chapters of the manga as they are released in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019.