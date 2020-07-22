Princess Tohru Presides Over Fruits Basket Cafe Collab

Tohru, Kyo, and Yuki are getting the royal treatment at the appropriately titled "Princess Cafe" locations in Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, and Osaka. Promotional art made for the event shows Tohru is a fluffy pink ball gown and Kyo and Yuki looking princely.

Plenty of goods at the cafe will feature the artwork, including acrylic standees. Of course, the rest of the Sohma family will be there on the food and drink menu. Items include takoyaki, pasta, parfaits, and more.

The second season of the Fruits Basket anime reboot entered its second half this month. The anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and is continuing on into the summer season.

The two 2019 and 2020 anime series adapt Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

[Via Nijimen]