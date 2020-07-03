Fruits Basket 2nd Season Anime Previews 2nd Half in New Trailer

Series continues into summer season

Funimation began streaming an English-subtitled trailer on Friday to preview the second half of the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime. Funimation also revealed a new visual, and revealed that Asako Toki is performing the new opening theme song "Home," and Monkey Majik is performing the new ending theme song "Eden."

The anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and is continuing on into the summer season.

Funimation is streaming the English dub of the show, after halting its English simuldub production in March due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The two 2019 and 2020 anime series adapt Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) returns to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) is again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is back to design the characters. Takaya herself serves as executive supervisor.

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan in April 2019 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired.

