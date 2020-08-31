hololive Virtual YouTuber Mano Aloe Retires 2 Weeks After Debut

Aloe was 'not physically or mentally prepared to continue with her activities' after original 2-week suspension for leakingmodel

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive's official English account released a statement from Cover Corp CEO Tanigo Motoaki that the YouTuber Mano Aloe will "graduate" (that is, retire) from hololive as of Monday, August 31. The notice stated that Aloe is "not physically or mentally prepared to continue with her activities," and that she will be leaving "in accordance with her wishes."

The YouTuber has been mired in controversy since her debut as part of hololive's lineup of fifth generation talent on August 15. In her last video from August 17, she announced that she would be taking a two-week break from streaming activities after accidentally leaking her Live2D model in a test stream.

In the video, Aloe also addressed an incident where a man alleged by some viewers to be her boyfriend was harassed online. She stated that she cut ties with this person before her debut and asked viewers to refrain from messaging him. She also stated that her home has been receiving phone calls from strangers online and asked viewers to refrain from doing this also.

Although hololive's statement of Aloe's graduation does not address the harassment, it states that her suspension was originally due to the leaked information, and that her decision to leave the group altogether came about after "further discussion."

hololive apologized for the delay in providing official subtitles to Aloe's original apology stream, which may have caused misunderstandings about the situation, and thanked fans for their support.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the Hololive Production project first launched in 2017. Around 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili .

Source: hololive official English Twitter account