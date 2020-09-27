Gear Up with Bags Designed like Fate/Grand Order's Gilgamesh, Mash's Weapons

Mash's shield has previously inspired a phone charger and a wrist cushion. The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia merchandise allows you to carry around her shield as a bag. It's designed to be strapped around the shoulder, ready to whip out in case you're ever in need of some iron defense.

That's not all, however—the stone slab that Caster Gilgamesh uses is also available as a bag, which can be slung over one's back or carried as a handbag.

Character goods maker Cospa has the items open for pre-order on its online store. They will only be manufactured once, with no plans of a second run. Pre-orders will be open until October 8, and the items are expected to ship in Japan in early February next year. The Mash bag costs 9,000 yen (approximately US$85), while the Gilgamesh bag costs 8,300 yen (approximately US$79).

Gilgamesh's stone slab has previously inspired book covers.

[Via Nijimen]