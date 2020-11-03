Kodansha Holds Student-Only Blackboard Art Championship

Kodansha is holding a student-only art contest to find the best anime chalk artist. Participants can chose choose from two anime muses: The Quintessential Quintuplets or Attack on Titan . The contest launched on October 21 and will run until November 11.

The contest idea stemmed from a request received by Kodansha 's editorial department in Kanagawa. Students from the Salesio Gakuin Junior & Senior High School in Yokohama contacted the department to share chalk art they created from The Quintessential Quintuplets and requested that it be posted online. Kodansha responded by launching a full-fledged contest just for students and the prizes are nothing to sneeze at, either.

The winning artist in each category will receive a signed shikishi from either Hajime Isayama or Negi Haruba , a Quo card loaded with 10,000 yen (about US$100), and a clear file. The winners will be featured both on the contest website and in Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Chalk art is a unique art medium all its own and anime and game companies have hired artists to create these temporary works as part of promotional campaigns. Chalkboard artist Mayumi Kawano has drawn the My Hero Academia characters both to celebrate spring and draw audiences at AnimeJapan in 2018.

Renarena created stunning art to promote FromSoftware 's Dark Souls III and Square Enix 's Dragon Quest Heroes II video games. Chalk artist and illustrator Eric M. Maruscak brought the great outdoors to Otakon with a Laid-Back Camp mural last year.

Source: Comic Natalie