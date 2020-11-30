Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka Stars in New Manga

Kodansha 's shojo magazine Nakayoshi recently announced on Twitter that a new manga starring three-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will launch in its February issue, which releases on December 28. The manga will be drawn by Futago Kamikita (manga artist group best known for the manga adaptations of the Pretty Cure franchise ) and overseen by Naomi's sister Mari Osaka.

Naomi Osaka also expressed her excitement about the manga on Twitter:

Growing up reading manga/watching anime was something that bonded me and my sister immensely so this is really exciting for both of us 🥰 https://t.co/mmzJ5k17x8 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) November 28, 2020

Osaka is currently the reigning champion of the U.S. Open and the #3 ranked female tennis player according to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). As mentioned in her Twitter post, she is also a self-proclaimed anime and manga fan, having once expressed her love for The Prince of Tennis protagonist Ryōma Echizen.

