Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka Stars in New Manga

posted on by Choo Sum Lee

Kodansha's shojo magazine Nakayoshi recently announced on Twitter that a new manga starring three-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will launch in its February issue, which releases on December 28. The manga will be drawn by Futago Kamikita (manga artist group best known for the manga adaptations of the Pretty Cure franchise) and overseen by Naomi's sister Mari Osaka.

Naomi Osaka also expressed her excitement about the manga on Twitter:

Osaka is currently the reigning champion of the U.S. Open and the #3 ranked female tennis player according to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). As mentioned in her Twitter post, she is also a self-proclaimed anime and manga fan, having once expressed her love for The Prince of Tennis protagonist Ryōma Echizen.

Sources: Nakayoshi's Official Twitter, Naomi Osaka's Twitter

