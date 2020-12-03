Tatsuya Shows Off His Magic Tricks at Irregular at Magic High School Popup Store

The irregular at magic high school anime is going to get popup stores at various Loft stores in Japan starting from next month. Just for the occasion, protagonist Tatsuya and his sister Miyuki have stepped out of their school uniforms for a magic routine.

The shop will open on the 5th floor of Umeda Loft from December 2 to 16; on the 6th floor of Shibuya Loft from December 26 to January 11; and in Loft Nagoya from January 22 to February 7. The full list of goods available for purchase is available on the shop's website.

The second season of The irregular at magic high school television anime premiered on October 3. The anime adapts the arc of the same name from Tsutomu Satou 's original light novel series.