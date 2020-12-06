Brooklyn Nine Nine Star Terry Crews Streams Danganronpa on Twitch

The best girl debate is finally settled.

Terry Crews streamed Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc, the first game in the Danganronpa series, alongside his son Isaiah Crews on Saturday, much to the surprise and delight of franchise fans on Twitter.

So I was just informed that THE Terry Crews is streaming Danganronpa for charity??? Like, this is actually happening.

The Brooklyn Nine Nine and America's Got Talent star streamed the game as part of an effort to raise money for the Hope for the Holidays charity campaign by the American Red Cross. The stream attracted about 98,000 viewers and raised over USD$200,000 by its end.

Of course, fans couldn't let Crews off the hook without getting his take on the inevitable and eternal debate of Who Is Best Girl. His answer? Junko Enoshima.

