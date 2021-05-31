Interest
Attack on Titan Voice Actress Yui Ishikawa Announces Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actress Yui Ishikawa announced on her Twitter account on Sunday that she has gotten married to a person outside the entertainment industry. The announcement coincides with her birthday.
Ishikawa vowed to keep doing her best as a person and as a voice actress, and thanked her fans for their support.
Ishikawa's anime roles include Attack on Titan's Mikasa Ackerman, Violet Evergarden's Violet Everegarden, Smile Down the Runway's Honoka Tsumura, and Kemono Friends 2's Kyururu. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Attack on Titan: Junior High, Heroic Age, and Girlish Number.
Source: Yui Ishikawa's Twitter account